Voters tell HMU go ahead, sell telecom

HARLAN – Harlan voters on Tuesday gave the Harlan Municipal Utilities the authority to discontinue and dispose of by sale its telecommunications utility if it chooses to in the future.

More than 61 percent (61.5%) of voters approved of a public measure in the city/school election this week giving HMU the authorization to discontinue and dispose of its telecom. The measure needed a simple majority to pass.

While it gives the authority, it does not require HMU to discontinue and sell, and HMU officials have said at this time they’ve had no official offers to purchase the telecom. HMU has not expressed an interest in selling off its telecommunications division.

There were a total of 730 votes cast on the ballot measure, with 449 voting in favor of the question and 281 voting against.

