Waffle fundraiser set for April 2

SHELBY COUNTY — The Shelby County Trails Committee will be hosting a an all-you-can eat “Dad’s Belgian Waffles” brunch and silent auction Sunday, April 2 in St. Mary’s Parish Hall, Panama.

Proceeds of the event will benefit the continued development of a concrete, multi-use trail extending ballpark to ballpark from Panama to Portsmouth.

Planned construction is from Panama’s Whispering Pines Park along Highway 191 to Portsmouth. Then it will be on to the Harrison County line and hopefully beyond to the Council Bluffs trail.

Waffles, sausage, many flavored syrups, whipped topping and drinks will be served, with tickets just $10 for those five years and older, and free for younger children. If you would like to donate an item for the auction, or purchase tickets in advance, please call 712-755-2114. Tickets will also be available at the door.