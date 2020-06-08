Walleye Season Soon?
HARLAN – For the second time in three years, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will attempt to establish walleye for fishing enthusiasts at Prairie Rose Lake, as part of its stocking program at area lakes.
Back in 2017, fry were put into the lake with hopes that they will survive and thrive at Prairie Rose, but that didn’t happen said Bryan Hayes, fisheries biologist with the Iowa DNR. They didn’t survive as was hoped he said.
Fast forward to 2020, and a second round of stocking happened last month, with larger walleye hoped to survive the elements and predators. These walleye are from 3-4 inches long, and should have a better chance at long-term survival, said Hayes.
