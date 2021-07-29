Walnut to celebrate Sesquicentennial this weekend!

WALNUT -- The City of Walnut will celebrate 150 years Friday, July 30 through Sunday, August 1 with events throughout the weekend on Antique City Drive.

Brett Simpson, committee chairperson for the event, said committee members began planning for the sesquicentennial event last August. The last major celebration in Walnut was to commemorate the town’s 125th anniversary in 1996.

The opening ceremonies will begin Friday at 6 p.m. with a dinner at Fireman’s Park and the opening of the centennial time capsule.

The “Brothers of the Brush” beard contest judging will also take place at the opening ceremonies.

Brothers of the Brush is a beard competition that will select winners in several categories, including best overall beard, best long beard, best mustache and more.

“I thought I had a good beard before I saw some of the other folks in town,” Simpson laughed.

