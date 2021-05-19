Walnut will celebrate 150 years with upcoming summer celebration

WALNUT -- Plans continue to be finalized for the big 150th Sesquicentennial Celebration this summer in Walnut. The community will celebrate 150 years of existence beginning on Friday, July 30 through Sunday, August 1. Committee members began planning for the event last September.

Brett Simpson is committee chairperson for the event, which features committee members organizing and in charge of kid’s activities, adult activities, the parade and merchandise.

Events begin at 6 p.m. on Friday with a ceremony and conclude on Sunday at 5 p.m. with a closing ceremony, which will include the dedication of the new sesquicentennial time capsule.

Simpson said state mandated COVID precautions in effect as of the date events will be followed.

“We are planning an opening ceremony Friday evening which includes the opening of the Centennial Time Capsule, beard judging for the Brother’s of the Brush contest, a dinner in the park, followed by Donkey Ball and then a Polka Dance at the American Legion Hall,” said Simpson.

Memorabilia will be available including coffee cups, commemorative cutting boards, cooler bags, t-shirts, hoodies, koozies, centennial and sesquicentennial cookbooks as well as a commemorative limited edition print of the original Walnut Depot.

Saturday’s events will begin with a kid’s parade followed by a full parade. The merchants in town will host their Walnut Brick Street Market Days uptown.

Historical site tours will be held during the day. Either a slow pitch or volleyball tournament in the park will be held as well as bed races, water wars and kids’ games.

The day will conclude with a beverage tent in the park and a dance at the Walnut Community Center.

A full slate of activities is also planned for the last day of the celebration. The Walnut Fire Department will sponsor a breakfast followed by a 5k run/1 mile walk. Warrior Hall at the Walnut Community Center will be the site of the community church service.

“Historical site tours sponsored by the Walnut Creek Museum will run throughout the day. The annual car show sponsored by the Optimist Club will start at noon with registration beginning at 8 a.m.

“Activities will continue throughout the day in the park. There will be a band at the park in the afternoon, followed by a 1971-themed fashion show,” said Simpson.

The last major celebration in Walnut was a 125th celebration in 1996.