Warmer temps on the horizon

REGIONAL -- Looks like Shelby County could see warmer than normal temperatures from now until June. The late summer outlook is also indicating warmer than average temperatures for the area.

Brian Barjenbruch, a Meteorologist/Science & Operations Officer with the National Weather Service, says the outlook in the next three months favors a higher likelihood of warmer than normal temperatures averaged.

“Of course, there will be cooler than normal periods during that time frame as well, but when it's all said and done it will be likely to be warmer than normal,” said Barjenbruch.

“During that same time frame, there is not a great signal pointing to whether precipitation will be more or less than normal, and as is so often the case this time of year our total precipitation will likely depend on the track of individual thunderstorms which can quickly drop several inches of rain under the right conditions.”

Barjenbruch said longer range predictions are difficult as are long range predictions for individual days as that depends on the tracks of storms and fronts that are difficult to predict perfectly even a few days in advance.

He noted the overall outlooks for temperature and precipitation averaged over a longer period of time are influenced by slower changing global wind flow patterns and oceanic temperatures, so while it will be really hard to say if a certain day this summer will be dry or hot, the average conditions over May are likely to be warmer and drier than normal.

Reports are showing the Climate Prediction Center (which is associated with the National Weather Service) seeing a signal that would favor a better chance for drier than normal conditions in the July through September time frame along with the continued likelihood of warmer than normal average temperatures.

Barjenbruch said this is again looking at the average of the three month period, and is only indicating a higher likelihood of these conditions with still a small chance that cooler/wetter average conditions could prevail.

The average high temperature is 72 degrees and the average low temperature is 49 degrees over the entire April-May-June time period.

According to the National Weather Service’s Omaha full climate site (which Barjenbruch said would be the most likely closest site to compare Shelby County to), shows normal high temperatures at Omaha range from 58-69 degrees in April, 69-79 degrees in May, and 79-87 degrees in June.

The normal low temperatures at Omaha range from 34-46 degrees in April, 46-56 degrees in May, and 56-65 degrees in June.

Information taken from The Old Farmer’s Almanac website indicates the average temperature in April to be 55 degrees and average precipitation at 3.5 inches.

The almanac’s long range weather forecast shows an average temperature of 63 degrees in May and average precipitation of three inches.

The almanac is forcasting above normal temperatures and below normal rain fall in April and May for this area with cooler and drier than normal conditions for the summer with the hottest periods in early July and mid-August.