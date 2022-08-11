Watch for counter kettles in local businesses for donations

HARLAN — It’s probably no surprise that in 2022 inflationary times, the need for Salvation Army assistance is growing, and yet the bell ringers are few. This year we hope to raise the majority of our funding using the “counter kettles” placed in churches and around Shelby County businesses. Please look for them and give generously.

In this charitable season, it is important that you understand your good will stays in Shelby County to help your neighbors in need. SCCO staff, Marian Bretey, Linda Nelson, and Ron French, will ensure that your contributions are used wisely because they manage The Salvation Army checkbook using specific Salvation Army guidelines.

How are funds used? SA Funds are primarily used to help families when they get behind on their utility bills or receive an eviction notice because they’re short on rent.

A family short on funds may receive much needed winter apparel, or diapers and lice kits for their children. An elderly person with no air conditioning could get a new fan to help survive the summer’s heat. A stranded motorist may be given gas card. A victim of domestic abuse may get a night’s stay in a safe place.

All these forms of assistance are made possible by funds collected in the Salvation Army Red Kettles.

The Salvation Army has an account at Midstates bank and anyone can donate to throughout the year.