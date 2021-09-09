Water main break quickly repaired Tuesday

HARLAN -- Harlan Municipal Utilities crews were called out Tuesday evening, Sept. 7 at 10:45 p.m. to a water line break along Cheyenne Ave. Officials said after finding a leak it normally takes several hours of waiting before all the emergency locates (other utilities) are completed and repairs can begin.

This was a main break on a section of old four-inch ductile iron pipe. The pipe rupture was repaired by installing a section of disinfected plastic pipe. All repairs were made according to Iowa Department of Natural Resources procedures while protecting the safety and integrity of the water supply. (Photo contributed)