Water rates set to increase in December, says HMU

HARLAN — Harlan residents will notice an increase in their water payment effective Dec. 1.

The Harlan Municipal Utilities Board of Trustees addressed the change during their regular board meeting Thursday.

“We continuously review department operations, the fiscal state of each utility and how we provide services overall to ensure efficient use of all physical and financial resources,” said CEO Joe Rueschenberg in a press release. “Maintaining service requires changes and upgrades over time.”

Rueschenberg said providing safe and plentiful water to Harlan has been a core function since 1891.

“To do so requires three components. Adequate water storage and pressure was addressed with the addition of a clear well in 1997 and the Cyclone water tower in 2000,” he said. “The new water treatment plant was built out of the floodplain and came online in 2013. We now turn to the third leg and that is water acquisition.”

The following changes are effective with billings Dec. 1.

1) Base rates for water service will increase as shown in the chart to the right.

2) The number of tiers of water commodity usage has changed from two to three as well as the respective per 1,000 gallon commodity rates.

3) New rates in monthly service and commodity charges affect customers inside Harlan City limits as well as customers outside of the city limits.

4) HMU will no longer offer an interruptible service level. That billing classification has been eliminated.

Over the last decade or so, HMU has conducted numerous studies on where new and efficient wells could be placed to enhance and maintain our water supply. It is now time to act on those studies and install new wells.

Customers can learn more about the current projects by visiting http://harlannet.com/Bid_Documents_Public_Notice.htm, reading the insert in the November newsletter or visiting our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HMUHarlan).

“In reviewing our billing rates, we made every effort possible to limit the impact of a rate increase on our smallest service and customers using smaller volumes of water,” Rueschenberg said. “This includes most residential and small business customers. Between the increase in service charge and per month water use, we estimate a residential customer will see their water bill go up about $12.50 per month (based on 4,000 gallons of usage per month).”

Rueschenberg said the HMU Board and management see the news stories on water systems around the country the same as you. “We see the stories on the compromised water supplies in Flint, Michigan and Jackson, Mississippi and the results of not maintaining or enhancing water utilities. We see stories on the decreasing water levels in places like Lake Mead or, even closer to home, the Mississippi river and the impact on residents and commerce.”

Rueschenberg said they do not know how others may react to or attempt to restore water levels in other parts of the county.

“Our critical mandate, and HMU’s focus, is to ensure the citizens of Harlan and customers in the surrounding area can rely on us for a consistent, adequate and safe water supply not only in the near term, but for decades to come,” he said. “We regret the necessity of any rate increase but in order to meet that mandate, we must continue to maintain, enhance and expand the water utility.”

The typical residential and most small commercial customers have a 5/8-inch service line. Large water users can require up to a 6” service line.

Also addressed at the regular board meeting:

• The November board meeting was rescheduled to Nov. 17 due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

• The board accepted the Clayton Energy Services Agreement for Gas, which is set the start on December 1.

• The board approved a revised general policy No. 18, regarding the handling of errors in billing adding back sewer and landfill into the policy.