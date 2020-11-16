WDM Police Officer Kaufman, HCHS alum, injured on duty
WEST DES MOINES – Donations are being accepted to help with expenses for Jon and Dena Kaufman, former Shelby Countians, after Jon, a West Des Moines police officer, was injured while on duty early Sunday morning, Nov. 8.
The Urbandale Police Department reports on its Facebook® page that at just past midnight, Kaufman was standing by with a vehicle on Interstate 35 northbound at approximately the Westown Parkway overpass.
The driver of that vehicle had been taken into custody during an operating while intoxicated investigation, and the vehicle was subsequently being impounded. Officer Kaufman was waiting for the tow truck to arrive.
