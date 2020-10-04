Home / Home

We are Harlan video

Fri, 04/10/2020 - 9:49am admin

WE ARE HARLAN! We are all in this together. Awesome video courtesy of the Harlan Municipal Utilities. Thanks to everyone who participated. We will get through this! Stay safe and healthy.

https://vimeo.com/405980642?fbclid=IwAR044oU3hrY2JeauO629RDr9gNuvqGnp8rh_4anTI67rBG_VVodaknIiHis

This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.

Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here