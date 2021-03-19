Weber asks for patience, respect
HARLAN -- “You want to blame somebody, blame me. But don’t blame the employees.”
Those sentiments come from Harlan Municipal Utilities Chief Executive Officer Ken Weber this week, who is making a request of the Harlan community at-large.
He knows residents are upset with their utility bills.
However, “you’ve got a very dedicated group down there with the employees of HMU,” he said. “Their sole purpose is to make sure the lights come on, the water’s heated, and your water tap works.”
He said employees are facing abuse and harassment.
“It’s not the employees’ fault,” Weber said. “They’re just doing the job they’re hired to do.”
Be respectful, he asked.
“I would really appreciate that if at all possible.”
