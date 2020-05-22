Website now reporting real-time data

STATE -- The state’s COVID-19 website is now offering data in real-time, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced this week.

At her May 18 daily news conference, Reynolds said the state is moving toward real-time reporting of testing data on its website, coronavirus.iowa.gov. The total number of positive cases will be updated in real-time, she said, as opposed to one time per day.

The switch gives Iowa residents a better view of virus activity in Iowa.

“While this is a noticeable change from how the information has been shared previously, I believe the transparency of providing it to you in real time makes the information even more valuable and relevant,” Reynolds said Monday.

Other changes to the site are expected as well. There will be a line showing positive case trends by county, and the ratio of people tested by county and positive case volumes by county over a 14-day period will be presented.

coronavirus.iowa.gov

myrtuemedical.org

Harlan Newspapers Facebook/Twitter