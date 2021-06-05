Wegener moving on after 35 years as Family Living Editor at Harlan Newspapers

HARLAN – Long-time Harlan Newspapers Family Living Editor Kim Wegener has announced her resignation effective this week after 35 years of service with the newspaper and Shelby County community.

Wegener said last week that she has accepted a position as features writer with Algona Publishing in Algona. In her resignation, Wegener said the move allows her to be closer to family in northern Iowa.

“I am very thankful for the opportunity that Leo, Steve and Alan Mores gave me hiring me two weeks after I graduated from college,” said Wegener. “I learned a lot about community journalism from the Mores family.

“I have had the chance to write about and photograph many community events for more than three decades. Some were happy events while others were sad times in people’s lives, but it was an honor to be a part of them all. I thank all the people who trusted me to share their stories in the newspaper.”

Wegener said she will miss the people of Shelby County and the surrounding area, but is excited for her new opportunity to live near family once again and continue her journalism career.

Wegener has united with managing editor Bob Bjoin, who has been with the organization for 32 years, and sports editor Mike Oeffner, a 22-year veteran, to bring a total of 89 combined years of editorial-side experience to the Harlan Newspapers and Shelby County community.

The three-person editorial team has collaborated with the entire newspaper staff to build and maintain the Harlan News-Advertiser and Tribune as one of the most respected twice-weekly newspapers in Iowa.

Bjoin said it has been a pleasure working with Wegener for all of these years.

“We are going to miss Kim tremendously, but couldn’t be more excited for her as she begins her next adventure,” Bjoin said.

“She has been the face of our family living section working with the public on everything from weddings, engagements and anniversaries, to birth announcements, school news, feature articles and covering the Shelby County Fair, just to name a few.

“I doubt there’s anybody in Shelby County who doesn’t know Kim, and the passion and dedication she has brought to our publications and the entire community.”

Former publisher Alan Mores hired Wegener straight out of journalism school back in 1986, and said the community is losing a wonderful resource as a writer, social and community historian and fact checker.

“Kim’s attention to detail in her stories, courthouse and meeting reporting as well as proofing content for other staff, myself included, has been a valuable resource the past 35 years,” Mores said.

“She covered her community in a wide variety of facets including as a sports photographer as well as covering our annual fair, proms and graduations with an eye toward accuracy, courtesy and understanding.

“We will miss her as a reporter, ally, friend, photographer and journalist.”

Alan and his brother, Steve, sold the newspaper business in September, 2020 after 81 years of family operation. Louie Mullen, Blackbird, LLC, became the new owner with Joshua Byers named publisher.