Wegner joins Harlan Police Department

HARLAN -- Manning native Ben Wegner said it has always been a dream of his to work in law enforcement. His first day as an officer with the Harlan Police Department was February 22.

Wegner is a graduate of IKM-Manning High School and Iowa Lakes Community College, Estherville, where he earned an associate of applied science degree in criminal justice. He also attended Iowa State University. Wegner completed an internship as a park ranger for Carroll County in the summer of 2018.

In pursuing a law enforcement career, family members have been a big influence for Wegner. His family includes dad Corey Wegner; mother and step-dad, Jackie and John Ohde; and siblings, Sam Wegner and Sydney Wegner. Wegner’s hobbies include hunting, fishing, and sports.

Detective work is the area of law enforcement that interests Wegner the most. He will be attending the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in Johnston in August.

“A great community with lots of good people,” said Wegner when asked what his impression of the Harlan community has been since he began his work with the police department.