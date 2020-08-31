Home / Home

Welcome Back to School!

Mon, 08/31/2020 - 8:00am admin

HARLAN -- Harlan Community Elementary Principal Jeff Moser welcomes back to school Jose Torres and Barbara Torres.  Students haven’t been in the classroom since mid-March.  Extraordinary efforts have been made in the HCS District to keep students and staff safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.  Here, all are wearing masks as they enter the building.

