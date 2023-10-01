Welcome Naomi Elizabeth Kell, 7 lbs, 14 oz!

COUNTY -- Welcome the 2023 New Year’s Baby Naomi Elizabeth Kell, born Thursday, Jan. 5 at 5:25 p.m. at Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan. Naomi weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces. She is the daughter of Sarah and Connor Kell of Irwin.

As the New Year’s baby, Naomi and her parents have been presented with a number of gifts from area businesses. Winning the free subscription to the Harlan Newspapers, valued at $74, for guessing closest to when the New Year’s baby would arrive is Gladys Rau, Harlan, who predicted within six hours when Naomi would be born -- 11:30 a.m. Jan. 5. (Photo by Elizabeth A. Elliott)