Home / Home

Welcome Naomi Elizabeth Kell, 7 lbs, 14 oz!

Tue, 01/10/2023 - 9:00am admin
By: 
Staff Reports

COUNTY -- Welcome the 2023 New Year’s Baby Naomi Elizabeth Kell, born Thursday, Jan. 5 at 5:25 p.m. at Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan. Naomi weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces. She is the daughter of Sarah and Connor Kell of Irwin.

As the New Year’s baby, Naomi and her parents have been presented with a number of gifts from area businesses. Winning the free subscription to the Harlan Newspapers, valued at $74, for guessing closest to when the New Year’s baby would arrive is Gladys Rau, Harlan, who predicted within six hours when Naomi would be born -- 11:30 a.m. Jan. 5. (Photo by Elizabeth A. Elliott)

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here