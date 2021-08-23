Home / Home

Welcome new HCS, SCCS Staff

Mon, 08/23/2021 - 1:53pm admin
By: 
Bob Bjoin, Editor

    HARLAN -- New staff has joined the Harlan Community Schools and Shelby County Catholic School for the 2021-22 school year.

    Front L to R -- HCS staff Lee Burchett, nurse; Kim Piro, art; Susan Wedemeyer, middle school art; Alison McElroy, pre-kindergarten; Angela Breyfogle, second grade; Ronda Griffith, math interventionist; and Jenny Hamilton, high school math.
    Back L to R -- Matthew Polson, middle school band; Catherine Hubbard, human resources; Josie Esser, third grade; Carlie Hoffmann, kindergarten; Kenny White, ag/FFA, Jessica Kitt, second grade, Dillon Stane, high school science, Shannon Dahir, middle school counselor; and Jenny Barnett, superintendent.

    New SCCS staff include L to R -- Emily Sonderman, fourth grade; Taylor Ziola-Hansen, kindergarten; and Tammy Klein, academic interventionist.

