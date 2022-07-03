Wendt begins duties as Shelby County Extension Director

HARLAN -- There is a new and friendly face in the Shelby County Extension office. Harlan native Larry Wendt, Jr. began his work as the Shelby County Director on February 7, 2022. As County Director Wendt will have the responsibility of coordinating Shelby County Extension programs delivered by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.

Larry comes to this county Extension position with a strong background of community knowledge, technology and leadership having recently retired from a 20-year career in the United States Air Force. He is a graduate of military and University of Nebraska programs having obtained two master’s degrees.

Larry and his wife, Jill, live near Harlan with their four school-aged children.

