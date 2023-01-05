Western Iowa Tourism Guide unveiled during group’s Harlan meetin

HARLAN — The Western Iowa Tourism Region held its quarterly meeting in Harlan’s C.G. Therkildsen Center Wednesday, April 26, with more than 60 like-minded professionals descending on downtown Harlan for the first time.

Shirley Phillips, executive director, said the organization has met at the Danish American Museum as well as Myrtue Medical Center before, but not downtown.

“We try to move the meetings around so people can learn more about the other areas so they can cross promote the region,” she said.

The organization held its regular business meeting, received a lighthearted message from Diane Stamp, Avoca, regarding the enormous amounts of “stuff” we all accumulate in our lives, and shared ideas on successful farmers markets, community events and attractions.

Harlan Mayor Jay Christensen and Shelby Co. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Todd Valline offered welcoming remarks and information about Harlan and Shelby County.

The group also enjoyed a catered lunch prepared by Main St. Market in Panama.

In addition, the 2023-24 Western Iowa Visitors Guide was unveiled during the meeting. The guide is produced annually by the Harlan Newspapers.

This year’s edition includes 84 pages of places to go and things to do throughout the 36 Western Iowa counties that make up the Western Iowa Tourism Region.

The guide is free, and is now available online at HarlanOnLine.com.

Hard copies are also available at the Harlan Newspapers office and Shelby Co. Chamber of Commerce offices in Harlan, as well as dozens of other locations throughout Shelby Co. and Western Iowa. Although with 30,000 copies printed, it may take awhile for them to be delivered across the new guide’s footprint.

“It’s always great to get to show off Harlan and Shelby County whenever you get a chance,” said Harlan Newspapers General Manager Mike Kolbe.