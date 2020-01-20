WE'VE GOT SPIRIT!
HARLAN -- Charlotte Schwery, Maya Boettger and Kiley Cote (L to R) have fun at a basketball game recently performing in the spirit clinic at Harlan Community High School. (Photo by Mike Oeffner)
