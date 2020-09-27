Whannell enjoyed volunteering on county fair board
HARLAN -- Harlanite Rex Whannell has been a member of the Shelby County Fair Board for more than 30 years. He said this year was a very different kind of fair due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Lots of changes. We didn’t have the big tent and we cut way back on things. Things were so different at the fair but I am really glad they tried to have the fair,” said Whannell.
He “officially” retired from the fair board this year. For many years he was in charge of securing corporate sponsorships for the fair. His favorite board memories include going to the conventions and meeting people from other fair boards and learning about their fairs.
