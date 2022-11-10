When Emerald Ash Borer strikes

HARLAN — When the Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) was found in Harlan trees in February, the city had just over 330 ash trees in the right of way. Today that count stands at 270. The count of ash trees on private property is unknown. EAB, an invasive insect from Asia, is in all but six counties in Iowa.

“Ash trees whose leave start to thin out along the top, have bark flicking off of the bottom, or have splits in the trunk are all signs of EAB infestation,” said Shelby County Plant Iowa Chair Janet Buman. “Many trees will start look thin along the top and will have secondary shoots along the bottom of the tree.”

City Administrator Gene Gettys said though they are unsightly, unless there is other rot or splitting going on, they don’t pose a hazard.

Gettys said the tree commission and city staff’s objective is to have all of the remaining ash trees down in just over five years. He said they are tearing down around 50 per year.

“Many cities don’t have the funds or budget,” he said. “We contract out no matter what species of trees for large trees that pose a hazard so we allocate some funding each year for a tree service that could do those. Most of the tree cutting is done by city staff.”

Gettys said the downed ash trees make great firewood. Pieces that are less than 4” in diameter can be taken to the Harlan yard waste disposal site on Utility Avenue.

Replacement trees in the Harlan well field number around 130. The majority of those trees are Pyramidal English Oak, planted in 2011, and also several Bur Oak trees, planted in 2009. Tom Conry conducts the tree transports with his tree spade, and he estimates that almost half of the trees from the well field have already been spoken for.

Requests are still being taken for transportation/planting of the trees. For inquiries or to reserve a Bur Oak or Pyramidal English Oak tree(s) call or text 402-981-2345.

“The most common options to address EAB is to annually treat the ash tree with insecticide via trunk injection, or to take down the tree and replace it with a different variety,” said Buman.

For tree requests within Harlan, the rate is $35 per tree and for locations outside of Harlan they will be calculated based on distance. The cost of this service includes the requirement to contact Iowa One Call 811 to verify the locations of the dig, a hole dug for the tree, transportation of the tree, and planting of the tree with a tree space.

“While spring is an idea time to transplant these trees, they can also be done in the fall after the first frost. The SC Plant Iowa Committee showed great foresight in joining efforts with the City of Harlan by planting these saplings in the well field many years ago,” Buman said. “Now that the EAB has been decimating our local ash trees, this service gives local residents an option for replacement of those ash trees with a well-established Oak tree at an affordable price.”