Where to get the latest information --
Where to get the latest information --
Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry Facebook page
Harlan Newspapers Facebook Page
www.myrtuemedical.org
www.idph.iowa.gov
www.harlanonline.com
If you suspect you are infected with COVID-19 and need assistance with questions about COVID-19 symptoms, CALL AHEAD to 712-755-5130 and talk to a nurse. The nurse will give you additional instructions.
If MILDLY ILL with fever or respiratory illness
Stay home and isolate from others in the house until:
• You have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use of medicine that reduces fevers) AND
• other symptoms have improved (for example, when your cough or shortness of breath have improved) AND
• at least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.
If SERIOUSLY ILL with fever or respiratory illness
CALL AHEAD to 712-755-5130 and talk to a nurse. If you visit the Emergency Room, please call ahead so the nurse can give you additional instruction.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95