Home / Home

Where to get the latest information --

Mon, 03/23/2020 - 1:18pm admin
COVID-19 Coronavirus

Where to get the latest information --

Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry Facebook page
Harlan Newspapers Facebook Page
www.myrtuemedical.org
www.idph.iowa.gov
www.harlanonline.com

   If you suspect you are infected with COVID-19 and need assistance with questions about COVID-19 symptoms, CALL AHEAD to 712-755-5130 and talk to a nurse. The nurse will give you additional instructions.
If MILDLY ILL with fever or respiratory illness
    Stay home and isolate from others in the house until:
•    You have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use of medicine that reduces fevers)  AND  
•    other symptoms have improved (for example, when your cough or shortness of breath have improved)  AND  
•    at least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.
If SERIOUSLY ILL with fever or respiratory illness
    CALL AHEAD to 712-755-5130 and talk to a nurse. If you visit the Emergency Room, please call ahead so the nurse can give you additional instruction.

 

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here