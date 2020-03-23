Where to get the latest information --

Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry Facebook page

Harlan Newspapers Facebook Page

www.myrtuemedical.org

www.idph.iowa.gov

www.harlanonline.com

If you suspect you are infected with COVID-19 and need assistance with questions about COVID-19 symptoms, CALL AHEAD to 712-755-5130 and talk to a nurse. The nurse will give you additional instructions.

If MILDLY ILL with fever or respiratory illness

Stay home and isolate from others in the house until:

• You have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use of medicine that reduces fevers) AND

• other symptoms have improved (for example, when your cough or shortness of breath have improved) AND

• at least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.

If SERIOUSLY ILL with fever or respiratory illness

CALL AHEAD to 712-755-5130 and talk to a nurse. If you visit the Emergency Room, please call ahead so the nurse can give you additional instruction.