Where have all the good movies gone?

My days of leaving a movie theater with a fresh sense of hope and enlightenment are over — for now.

The last couple years of film releases have been wrought with everything contrary to what makes a good movie. Creativity and originality have deserted the “great” minds of Hollywood, leaving them nothing but the will to create a new Batman every few years.

But why are so many terrible movies being made? You could write up a list of contributing factors like the pandemic, producers only doing it for the money, or them seeking the approval of 21-year-olds with iPhones and a Twitter account ( i.e. political correctness). These factors are minor traits that reflect us as a society. Despite its relentless flaws, Hollywood has always remained fantastic at giving us what we want. What if we’ve gotten what we wanted and are now rejecting the ugly reflection in this metaphorical mirror?

Movies used to be so awe-inspiring and sublime, even ones that exalted a gritty ambiance. They were bursting with meaning, unlike the boring, unoriginal repertoire that’s blinding audiences everywhere. We have entered an awkward phase where the world doesn’t know what it wants now that it’s gotten everything it’s ever wanted.

Let’s consider “Last Night in Soho” as an example. Speckled with a golden cast and unique storyline, I entered the theater excited to leave inspired. The film follows Eloise Turner, a shy girl studying fashion in London. She begins having dreams about a woman who used to live in her apartment, whirling us away to the glitz and glam of Soho in the 60s. The visual aspect of the film was so stunning that it felt like it overshadowed the stars of the show. Is this all that matters to us? The physical aesthetic of a niche place and time? Instead of necessary character development? Come on.

Amid plot holes and a concluding twist that is the definition of contrived, this would-be amazing story didn’t add up, like pieces of a puzzle mislaid.

Many other films fit into this category; semi-original but ultimately faltered due to the world’s state of fickleness that has been absorbed into the mind of scriptwriters. Movies like “Dune” — with its impressive digital effects but lackluster writing — and “Don’t Look Up” — a satire full of good messages and jokes that delivered like mail on Sunday — are just a few to name. (I will say that Dune, overall, was a successful reboot).

Perhaps, dear reader, we just don’t know how we want stories to be told, and that’s why so many movies reach a precipice and fall to their deaths. Something is missing from our society that’s causing these movies to flop; a piece of ourselves that’s gone nearly extinct but flourished in the past, otherwise known as integrity.

Defined as being consistent in displaying strong morals and ethics combined with honesty, integrity is a missing characteristic from several recent films. This missing link could be partially why so many horrible reboots of archaic franchises have taken rise. “The Matrix,” “Mortal Kombat,” a slew of superhero films and the live-action Disney remakes are desultory efforts of using yesterday’s creativity and integrity with today’s technology.

These stories don’t need to be retold cloaked in present day technology. They, like their characters and storylines, are reflections of the times they were told. But they are being rehashed in hopes that the integrity of writers, producers, directors have remained the same. These key players haven’t stayed the same, simply because times change and reflect the general mood of audiences now.

That’s why several soft reboots of old series came into existence. People so desperately want to look back at the past. Why not look toward the future? Because the past is easy. It does not, however, make it right.

Reboots and bad movies are not a new concept, it’s the sheer amount of them that is so discouraging. It’s not that there are only bad movies out there, too. We have broader access to media and those who comment on films now more than ever. Therefore the abundance of criticism — and movies — is reasonable.

However, you cannot deny the integrity missing from these characters and films. I miss watching complex, integral characters like Gilbert in “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape?” He is a somber guy in his mid-twenties who feels trapped and frustrated by his family situation. He’s emotionally run down from being one of the main caretakers of his family, yet displays an understanding and generosity toward his loved ones that is rare by today’s standards. Gilbert’s character represents that you can accept a situation and still grow from it.

Movies should strive to push boundaries and discover new routes of telling stories through characters like Gilbert, not through one-sided characters like Eloise from “Last Night in Soho.” I don’t see this Hollywood/societal lull ending soon, but fortunately for humans, we always bounce back.

Madison Lotenschtein is a Harlan native and a copywriter and graphic designer for a startup communications company located in Los Angeles. She works remotely and lives in Iowa City, occasionally contributing to magazines and newspapers. She also writes music and plays with local bands in Iowa City, along with Craig Nance when she’s back home.