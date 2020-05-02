While risk low, Coronavirus safety recommendations made

REGIONAL -- In December 2019, a novel or new coronavirus was first identified in Wuhan, China.

As of January 28, there have been more than 6,000 confirmed cases reported globally, including five cases in the United States. Other countries with cases of 2019 Coronavirus (2019 n-CoV) include Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong, Taipei, Macau, and Korea.

Roughly 2.2 percent of the cases referenced above were fatal to the person who contracted this illness.