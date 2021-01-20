

(Photo by Bob Bjoin)

Jerry Lambert tried to get through a drift along his sidewalk Friday morning. Lambert said it’s good it wasn’t cold, and the wind was the worst culprit making the drifts larger.



Drew Gagnon took a break after a busy morning of shoveling snow Friday.



A lone vehicle parked on the street in downtown Harlan Friday morning, Jan. 15, as blizzard conditions caused cancellations, closed businesses, and generally brought things to a halt in Shelby County.



A car buried in snow.