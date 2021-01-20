WHITE OUT
COUNTY -- Julie Kruse of Panama and daughters, Morgan, Kerrigan and Braylan, were doing what the majority of Shelby Countians were doing Friday, Jan. 15 during the blizzard conditions. They were staying home and staying safe. Julie’s husband, Jeremy, was able to get into work but the Kruse girls were content to be home.
“I am working a half day from home. Then I hope to organize and do some cleaning. The girls are watching a movie now. I bought some wooden flowers they can paint this afternoon. They will help with cleaning a little too,” said Julie Kruse.
Kruse said she stocked up on some groceries Thursday afternoon and had plans to make homemade tomato basil soup and grilled cheese sandwiches for Friday night’s supper.
The National Weather Service reported Shelby County had 6-8 inches of snow Friday, as part of the powerful winter storm.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95