HARLAN -- Victoria Mahlberg is a member of the Harlan Community High School Winter Guard, which performed recently at halftime of a basketball game at HCHS. The sports season is in full swing this month, although difficult weather has led to some postponements in recent weeks. The Harlan Community Cyclone boys and girls basketball teams are again in action tonight hosting Clarinda in the annual Pink Out night. A number of activities are planned to raise education and awareness of, and funding for, breast cancer research. (Photo by Mike Oeffner)