WINTER WEATHER SURVIVAL

REGIONAL – The annual weather summary from the Farmers Almanac says this winter will be milder than normal and wet, but not necessarily the precipitation being all snow.

December has shown some snow, but the cold temperatures this month aren’t what the almanac has forecasted thus far for the winter, but that could all change soon. In general, it’s forecasted to be above average temperatures and particularly wet.

The almanac paints a picture of the coldest temperatures of the winter in late December to early January and then again in early February, with the heaviest snow projected for early February.

It’s always fun to project what could come, but regardless of what some forecasters say, we know it’s going to be cold and snowy in Iowa during winter. Remarkably, Shelby County in general hasn’t had to deal much yet with too much of the white stuff.