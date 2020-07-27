Home / Home

Off Without A Hitch

Mon, 07/27/2020 - 8:00am admin

    COUNTY -- The Shelby County Fair was anything but ordinary this year.  
    With the COVID-19 pandemic canceling many county fairs statewide as well as state fairs throughout the Midwest, fair officials here opted to put on a modified event, and it was very successful.
    4-H’ers and FFA‘ers were able to show their projects and animals in a socially distanced, safe and healthy fashion.
    Fair officials said the event was a success due to the cooperation of all involved, who worked diligently to put on a safe fair.

