Off Without A Hitch
COUNTY -- The Shelby County Fair was anything but ordinary this year.
With the COVID-19 pandemic canceling many county fairs statewide as well as state fairs throughout the Midwest, fair officials here opted to put on a modified event, and it was very successful.
4-H’ers and FFA‘ers were able to show their projects and animals in a socially distanced, safe and healthy fashion.
Fair officials said the event was a success due to the cooperation of all involved, who worked diligently to put on a safe fair.
