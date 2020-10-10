Home / Home

Wolves fall to Panthers, 35-0

Sat, 10/10/2020 - 11:07am admin
See the Trib for Game Summary and More Photos!

Despite the final score, the IKM-Manning Wolves played a tough Logan-Magnolia squad well in the final regular season game Friday night, falling 35-0 to the visiting Panthers. A few highlights here. Full game summary with more photos in the Tribune available Monday afternoon!

This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.

Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here