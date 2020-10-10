Wolves fall to Panthers, 35-0
Despite the final score, the IKM-Manning Wolves played a tough Logan-Magnolia squad well in the final regular season game Friday night, falling 35-0 to the visiting Panthers. A few highlights here. Full game summary with more photos in the Tribune available Monday afternoon!
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)