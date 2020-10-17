Wolves win playoff opener 34-20

CORNING (Oct. 16) -- Senior fullback Kyler Rasmussen scored rushing touchdowns of 3, 5, 20 and 5 yards Friday night to lead IKM-Manning past Southwest Valley 34-20 in the first round of the Class A playoffs.

The Wolves (3-5) demonstrated a powerful rushing attack in dominating the first half and reached the break with a 27-0 lead when Nolan Ramsey connected with Cooper Irlmeier on a 25-yard touchdown pass with 16 seconds left in the second quarter.

Southwest Valley, which finished 6-3, scored two third-quarter touchdowns to make it interesting, but the Wolves regained momentum with a 14-play scoring drive sustained by a crucial running-into-the-punter penalty on the first play of the fourth quarter.

IKM-Manning will now play at 6th-ranked Logan-Magnolia (6-1) in a second round playoff game Friday, Oct. 23, at 7:00 p.m. The Panthers, who earned a first-round bye, defeated IKM-M 35-6 in Week 7 of the regular season.

Full details in the Oct. 20 Harlan Tribune.

Other 1st round playoff scores:

In Class A, AHSTW lost at Riverside 53-12 and finished 2-3 on the season.

In 8-Player action, Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton lost at Fremont-Mills 51-6 and finished 0-7.