WONDERING ABOUT HALLOWEEN? TRICK-OR-TREATING?
Tue, 09/22/2020 - 3:31pm admin
City officials say "as of now," trick-or-treating is on in Harlan October 31. More details coming at the October 6 city council meeting.
We'll have trick-or-treating information from all Shelby County towns closer to October 31.
