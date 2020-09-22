Home / Home

WONDERING ABOUT HALLOWEEN? TRICK-OR-TREATING?

Tue, 09/22/2020 - 3:31pm admin
City officials say "as of now," trick-or-treating is on in Harlan October 31. More details coming at the October 6 city council meeting.
 
We'll have trick-or-treating information from all Shelby County towns closer to October 31.

 

