World’s Hottest Chip Challenge comes to Harlan
HARLAN – Harlan Sweets and Treats is offering the World’s Hottest Chip challenge, as sponsored by Paqui, this weekend in downtown Harlan.
Spice adventurers can come to the east side of the courthouse square Saturday, Oct. 17 at noon to see 10 people participate in the #OneChipChallenge, which encourages the lovers of spice to give this year’s new Paqui chip a try.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)