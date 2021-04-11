HARLAN -- The Harlan Lions Club is again sponsoring a Christmas wreath display contest this year to bring hope and light cheer to the residents and staff at Elm Crest Retirement Community and to the community.

Last year’s inaugural display along the fence at Merrill Field was deemed a huge success, so the Lion’s Club is thrilled to sponsor it again this year.

“We had more than 34 wreaths displayed (last year) and rave reviews,” said Donna Schmidt. “We have been approved by the school and they’re very excited to do it again this year.”

All participants need to do is decorate a wreath for Christmas to be displayed on the west fence line of Merrill Field in Harlan facing Elm Crest Retirement Community so it can be easily seen by residents and staff and community.

