Home / Home

Write-ins determine some races

Thu, 11/11/2021 - 9:11am admin
By: 
Bob Bjoin, Editor

By Bob Bjoin, Editor
    COUNTY – The Tuesday, Nov. 2 city/school election saw a number of positions determined by write-in vote, especially in the smaller communities throughout the county.
    Shelby County Auditor Mark Maxwell said one race for council in Earling saw a tie with both Jeff Fah and Joey Muenchrath receiving two votes for a third open position on the council.  The Shelby County Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, Nov. 9 to draw lots to determine the winner, which turned out to be Muenchrath.
    “That’s how that works,” said Maxwell.
    The Exira-Elk Horn/Kimballton School Board saw one of three positions determined by write-in vote, with Craig Parmley earning 10 write-in votes to lead a total of 15 who received votes for the office.
    Following are the final tallies of votes for office in Shelby County among those races determined only by write-in vote with no official candidates:

See the NA for results!

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online

Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here