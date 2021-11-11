Write-ins determine some races
By Bob Bjoin, Editor
COUNTY – The Tuesday, Nov. 2 city/school election saw a number of positions determined by write-in vote, especially in the smaller communities throughout the county.
Shelby County Auditor Mark Maxwell said one race for council in Earling saw a tie with both Jeff Fah and Joey Muenchrath receiving two votes for a third open position on the council. The Shelby County Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, Nov. 9 to draw lots to determine the winner, which turned out to be Muenchrath.
“That’s how that works,” said Maxwell.
The Exira-Elk Horn/Kimballton School Board saw one of three positions determined by write-in vote, with Craig Parmley earning 10 write-in votes to lead a total of 15 who received votes for the office.
Following are the final tallies of votes for office in Shelby County among those races determined only by write-in vote with no official candidates:
See the NA for results!
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95