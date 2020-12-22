Yamada named new police chief
HARLAN -- Derrick Yamada will be the new chief for the Harlan Police Department effective February, 2021, pending Harlan City Council approval.
Yamada joined the Harlan Police Department in January, 2011. He will replace retiring chief Frank Clark, who has been a long-time employee with the City of Harlan since 1977.
Watch the Harlan Newspapers for further information.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95