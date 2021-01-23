Yamada sworn in as Harlan’s next Chief of Police
HARLAN -- Derrick Yamada officially was sworn in as Harlan Chief of Police during a ceremony at the Harlan City Council meeting Tuesday, Jan. 19. Yamada takes over duties for Frank Clark, who is retiring at the end of this month after a long career with the city.
He officially begins his duties as chief on February 1. Yamada has been with the Harlan Police Department since 2011.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95