Yard waste site opens mid-March

HARLAN -- The City of Harlan will open a yard waste disposal site this spring for city residents to take their yard waste to for disposal free of charge.

The site is scheduled to be open March 15, and is for City of Harlan residents only. The site is only available for waste from residential areas -- no dumping by any business or commercial user is allowed.

Harlan City Administrator Gene Gettys, Jr. said the site will be open seven days per week from 7:30 a.m.-dusk.