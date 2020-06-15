YES!, there will be a Shelby County Fair

COUNTY -- Statement from Shelby County Fair Board -- “As the COVID-19 pandemic evolves, the Shelby County Fair Board is making changes to the 2020 fair. The fair will be limited to 4-H and FFA shows and activities. Unfortunately, there will be no open class exhibits, commercial exhibits, or entertainment on the grounds.

“There will be limited concessions. Sanitation practices will be completed by the board along with various other means to help promote health. Social distancing will be encouraged. We are asking participants and family members to use their best judgment regarding who needs to attend the activities of the fair.

“As a reminder, older adults and people of any age with serious underlying medical conditions could be at higher risk for severe illness if the COVID-19 virus is contracted.

“Also, if you are not feeling well, please do not come to the grounds.”

Watch for further announcements and for a fair schedule to be announced soon.