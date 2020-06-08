Your Questions Answered about HCS 2020-21 School Year

Remote Learning?

Today, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 4 p.m. is the deadline for parents/guardians to complete the REQUEST FOR VIRTUAL REMOTE LEARNING form as provided to them in registration materials arriving last week. It’s also available on the district website under the COVID-19 Return to Learn information.

Remote learning option is available to all who request it.

This is important information, officials say, as the number of clients who opt for remote learning will help the district determine the best learning program for them.

Health/Mitigation?

Face coverings required in buildings by students/staff grades PK-12 when physical distancing is difficult or not possible.

Outdoor activities encouraged.

Transportation assigned seating and required face coverings.

Hand sanitizer stations.

Students to receive training on hand washing and hygiene.

Frequent cleaning.

Extensive cleaning and disinfecting overnight.

Drinking fountains closed -- reusable water bottles encouraged.

Fully-staffed health offices.

MS/HS Plan?

No hallway lockers to be used.

Carry supplies in backpacks.

One-way walking routes.

Outdoor and indoor classes.

Learning missed last year added to current year’s curriculum.

Band full capacity when outside. Groups of sections inside.

Vocal held in auditorium or split into sections/groups and held in music rooms.

Clubs meeting before/after school limited or restricted.

Grab-n-go breakfast.

Staggered lunch, small groups.