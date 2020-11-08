Your Questions Answered about HCS 2020-21 School Year

Hand washing?

The district will educate students on appropriate hand washing protocol and encourage and promote healthy practices by allowing for frequent hand washing.

Sanitizing?

There will be hand sanitizing stations. Each classroom will have hand sanitizer available and stations will be located at entrances and in common areas.

Visitors?

Visitor access will be monitored and limited.

Lunch rooms?

Students and staff will be asked to wash and sanitize hands before and after being served. Physical distancing will be practiced as feasible during serving and while eating.

Eating outside when possible; elementary students may eat in classrooms.

Students will wear masks while being served. Staff will wear face coverings. Elementary will eat with their cohort group. MS/HS will use a consistent seating pattern.

Grab-n-go breakfast. May start year with grab-n-go lunches.

Positive COVID?

Positive cases are referred to public health. Student/staff who test positive will be asked to isolate for 10 days from onset of illness/positive test and three days fever free AND symptoms resolving.

Public health will contact trace to see who else may need to quarantine.

Close contact is within six feet for 15 minutes or more.

Those who meet that definition will be asked to quarantine for 14 days from last contact.

Guidelines are always fluid and being updated and could change.