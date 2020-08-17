Your Questions Answered about HCS 2020-21 School Year

Health conditions?

The district will offer accommodations for remote or online learning if a child, another resident of the child’s residence, or one of the child’s caretakers has a significant health condition that increases their risk for COVID-19.

The child’s parents or guardian must provide written verification from a licensed healthcare provider.

The programming provided will not necessarily be delivered by HCSD instructors or be designed the same as what is being delivered by HCSD instructors.

Visitor Access?

Visitor access will be monitored and limited.

Elementary recess?

Students will have recess. Classrooms will be restricted to interacting with their own cohort group. Each group will be given an outdoor assigned area, marked with painted lines, and will be required to stay inside that area.

Classrooms will be rotated to provide access to all playground equipment. Equipment will be disinfected between groups. Each classroom will have a bag of equipment as well.

Art, PE, Music?

Weather permitting, students will be having their specials outside.

Each special has a designated place where they will be providing instruction. When weather is undesireable, art and guidance will be held in the students’ classroom.

PE will be held in the gym where there is plenty of room to practice social distancing.

Music class will be held in the music room which accommodates physical spacing. Music activities will be modified based upon recommendations from the state music association.