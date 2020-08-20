Your Questions Answered about HCS 2020-21 School Year

Substitute Teachers?

The district is seeking to strengthen the substitute pool and the state has implemented less restrictive licensing guidelines.

Those guidelines include removing day limits, lowering the age and degree requirement to obtain a substitute authorization, and increasing opportunities for holders of a career and technical authorization.

The district encourages and welcomes persons to consider being a substitute. Call Kelli Klaassen at 712-755-2152 for more information.

Bus service changes?

The district will run shuttle routes in Harlan prior to picking up students for the routes, thus reducing the number of students on a bus at one time.

Assigned seats, and family members will sit together.

Students and drivers required to wear face coverings.

Only elementary students provided in town shuttle services. Parents encouraged to transport their students if possible. Complete the transportation form so the district can complete seating charts.

Missed learning?

The district will keep students at grade level and embed missed learning at the most appropriate point of instruction. Missed learning has been identified, and plans are in place to cover those missed standards.

Passing time?

Students will be expected to mask when not able to physically distance, which is the case during passing periods. Hallway lockers will not be used, which will keep the flow moving. One-way flow created as feasible.