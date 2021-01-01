Your Winter Survival Kit

REGIONAL – The annual weather summary from the Farmers Almanac says this winter will be milder than normal and not quite as wet, with the majority of heavy wet snow staying west in eastern Colorado and western Nebraska and to the north.

It’s been a little unusual this year as the Shelby County area has seen four significant snow events of 4-6 inches from October through December, but in each case the snow melted rather quickly. A heavy dose of winter arrived this week with snow and cold. The cold temperatures this month aren’t what the almanac has forecasted thus far for the winter, but that could all change soon. In general, it’s forecasted to be more mild and drier than average.

It’s always fun to project what could come, but regardless of what some forecasters say, we know it’s going to be cold and snowy in Iowa during winter.

As Shelby County settles in for what promises to be yet another long winter, it’s a good time to remind ourselves how to prepare, especially when traveling. Shelby County Emergency Management Director Alex Londo said this week that’s a key to safety this winter.