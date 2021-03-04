Youth Fishing Championships

HARLAN – Prairie Rose Lake will play host to an exciting angling event in May when the Student Angler Federation (SAF) will hold the Iowa State Fishing Championships for junior and senior high school students at the state park.

Approximately 30 youth anglers and their families will head to Harlan and participate in the event, set for Saturday, May 22.

The SAF is one of the fastest growing, youth-related movements across the country developed by The Bass Federation, the nation’s oldest and largest organized grassroots fishing organization.

The objective of SAF is to relate subject matter and basic principles of education to how anglers use them out on the water every day, as well as invite students to the great outdoors by promoting the formation of fishing clubs such as the Southwest Iowa Fishing Team, which will participate in the event.

Todd Valline, Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry Executive Director, said it’s an exciting event for Shelby County. He said the Bassmasters trailer with official weighing scale is expected to be on hand.

“This is a very exciting opportunity for Shelby County,” said Valline. “The event will provide a great outing for families and local fishing enthusiasts. The opportunity to host this event and show off our beautiful state park to the attendees will benefit our area for years to come.”

Anglers will have the opportunity to win prizes, medals, trophies, and a chance to earn scholarships through the fishing events such as the state championship.

Reel Kids Program

In conjunction with the state championship fishing tournament, the Southwest Iowa Fishing Team will host an event for kids to expose them to competitive fishing.

Dubbed The Reel Kids Program, it’s in many cases the first opportunity for kids to be introduced to fishing.

Participants will get to experience what it’s like to handle a fishing rod and reel, and test their skills in the art of casting, flipping, and pitching a plastic jig to a very colorful target.

Prizes will be awarded, and first place winners will be introduced on the stage during the live weigh-in that Saturday.

A fishing derby, like a typical fishing fun day, also is proposed.

Watch for more information once the championship day gets closer.