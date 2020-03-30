Zander Ink spreads the kindness during COVID-19

HARLAN -- As the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to hamper the local, national and world economy, one Harlan businessman is doing his best to “spread the kindness” for those currently feeling a financial pinch.

Alex Ahrenholtz, owner of Zander Ink, a Harlan-based screen printing and embroidery shop (719 Court Street), is printing T-shirts at cost to be sold by businesses to raise money for the company itself or for employees who have been laid off due to cutbacks and closures.

Ahrenholtz was initially approached by some business owners about the idea and was excited to help out in any way possible. Zander Ink’s first design for the project benefited Beer Can Alley, a bar with locations in Des Moines, Omaha and Sioux City. In the first week of the fundraiser, nearly 600 shirts were sold with the proceeds going to the bar’s employees currently out of work.

Ahrenholtz, who has been interviewed by three Des Moines and Omaha TV stations about the project, hopes that Beer Can Alley will be able to sell at least 1,000 shirts in the long run. Omaha’s Blackstone District has also partnered with Zander Ink and purchased 300 shirts between March 20-25.

Ahrenholtz is now hopeful that the project will catch on with local businesses in Harlan and surrounding towns in the community. Goozman’s Westside Lounge in Harlan has committed and one potential shirt design spells out COVID with the phrase “Care or Volunteer in Disaster.” Elm Crest Retirement Community just ordered 150 shirts for its employees as appreciation for all of their hard work. Other recent orders include Norse Horse, Elk Horn, and The Lounge, Harlan.

Other shirt designs in the works center around a “Local” theme in terms of supporting local businesses.

Ahrenholtz noted that printing these shirts at cost is a first for him, but he feels that any sacrifice is well worth it.

“I try and do what I can to help out and hope that anyone that needs help will reach out to me,” Ahrenholtz said. “I just decided that if there is anything I can do, it’s shirts. Everyone loves shirts and I thought if I can get these shirts printed and in their hands at the lowest cost possible so they can turn around and sell them to people that want to support them and raise money, they can walk away with some good money that can be used for either their business or to help out their staff.”

Ahrenholtz said that “the whole point of doing this is to spread the kindness” during a difficult time for many people. He hopes to serve as an example for others to help their neighbors in whatever manner they can.

“I want this to be a ripple effect,” he said. “I want other companies to understand that everyone is in this together and we need to help one another out in any way we can. I want other companies to read about this and help your neighbor or local business.”

Ahrenholtz added that helping someone out doesn’t just have to be about buying a shirt or donating money. “I want this to extend even further,” he said. “Lend a hand to a neighbor and help them with taking out their trash, or bring them over dinner one night because you know they are hard up on time and food.

“Show your true colors in times like these. Show that there are still people willing to drop things to help a neighbor and make it through this together, not just looking out for themselves. I have a business where I can help through shirts. I want other companies to take what they can offer and help out how they can.”

Any local businesses that would like to discuss their t-shirt ideas with Ahrenholtz are encouraged to contact him at 402-830-1763 or by email: aahrenholtz01@gmail.com. The business website is zanderink.com.