Ziola enjoys helping others; happy to be in Earling
EARLING -- Julie Ziola and her husband, Aaron, were looking for new adventures in the Midwest when they made the move to Earling six years ago. Both born and raised in California, they moved from California to Florida in 1994. They raised their only child, Taylor Jo, in the Brandon and Apollo Beach areas of Florida.
“After 20 years in Florida we had our fill of the Sunshine State and were looking for new adventures in the Midwest. Aaron had worked for XPO Logistics (f/k/a - Conway Freight) since 1995 and was able to transfer terminals. He has family from the Bennington, Nebraska area, so he had the choice to transfer terminals to Sioux City or Shelby and he chose Shelby to be closer to Omaha family,” said Julie.
