Zoning boards need volunteers
COUNTY – Shelby County needs new representation on zoning boards after a change in state law mandates an adjustment in the make-up of those commissions to include only rural residents.
Shelby County Zoning Administrator Tony Buman said effective July 1, the legislature and governor signed into law legislation that requires two county boards be comprised of members who live in an unincorporated area, meaning outside any city limits.
House File 2512 regarding county zoning procedures changed Iowa Code Section 335.11 - specifically the wording of board membership that affects the Shelby County Board of Adjustment and Shelby County Planning and Zoning Commission.
