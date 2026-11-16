

HARLAN — Dr. Lonnie Pitts has become a familiar name and face around Harlan Community, especially for Cyclone athletes and their families.

Since opening Pitts Chiropractic in 2003, Pitts has also become a fixture on the sidelines of hundreds of HCHS athletic events, providing care and support to student-athletes throughout the years. After more than two decades of working with Cyclone athletes, Pitts is preparing to make some adjustments to his schedule beginning next year.

Pitts said he plans to have what he calls a modified schedule as his grandson enters high school and begins participating in athletics. With Friday nights becoming an important part of his grandson’s schedule, Pitts is looking forward to having more opportunities to watch him compete.

Although his schedule will look a little different, Pitts said he still plans to remain involved with HCHS athletics for as long as he can.

His passion for athletic training and working with athletes started during his time in chiropractic college and eventually developed into a career that has allowed him to work with athletes at nearly every level.

“My passion for athletic training and working with athletes actually started in college and chiropractic college,” Pitts said. “A mentor of mine was working with athletes at his alma mater high school, and that’s something I wanted to do. But at the time I thought, well jeez, if I’m going to do this, I might as well be on the sideline of an NFL team or a professional baseball team or whatever the case may be.”

Pitts said that type of opportunity was not as common when he was beginning his career, but sports medicine has continued to develop over the years.

“At that time, that was kind of unheard of, and now every professional team and every professional league has its own chiropractor, if not more, so it’s developed a long ways since then,” Pitts said.

Throughout his career, Pitts has worked Olympic Games, international competitions and with athletes ranging from youth sports to the collegiate level. He has also worked with NASCAR and other professional organizations.

Despite those experiences, Pitts said his time working with high school athletes has become the most rewarding part of his career.

“As time evolved, and especially after my time here started, I just really found that my biggest passion was working with high school athletes,” Pitts said. “The biggest reason being, now more than ever with NIL and the goofy things that go on at all levels of sports in my opinion, the love of the game is the strongest in high school sports than it is at any other level.”

Pitts said there is something special about athletes competing in front of their hometown crowds and representing their communities.

“There’s nothing like playing in front of your home crowd, and those guys go out every day and do it to the best of their abilities,” Pitts said. “It gives me the opportunity to have an impact on the rest of their lives and their life, not just on a game. That’s what really draws me to it even today.”

Pitts has been involved in athletics and athletic training for approximately 33 years, with the last 24 years or so spent working with the Harlan community.

Over that time, he has been part of numerous memorable moments for Cyclone athletics, including state championship teams and appearances at state tournaments.

“We are so fortunate in Harlan. We automatically have to say those state championship teams, or not even necessarily the state championship teams, but just the teams that make it to the state tournament, whether it be in the Dome or at Wells Fargo, now Casey’s Center, boys and girls, all of them,” Pitts said. “When you reach that level, it’s just such a special feeling to be on that stage in that moment in time. Looking back, those are all phenomenal.”

While the championships and tournament appearances are some of the biggest memories, Pitts said the most rewarding part of his job often comes from helping an athlete return to competition after dealing with an injury.

“Anytime you get to be there and you see people compete that you’ve had success in getting them back on the field or the court, it’s kind of a rush. Just to be a part of it is really awesome,” Pitts said.

Whether it is a minor injury or a situation that requires additional treatment, Pitts said being able to help athletes return to doing what they enjoy is something he takes pride in.

“It’s really a big deal to me to be able to take somebody who is questionable or who is injured or whatever, and sometimes my role is pretty small, where sometimes I could just make a phone call to get them set up with somebody else,” Pitts said. “But to just know that you’ve been involved some way or somehow to get them back to doing what they want to do is pretty cool.”

Pitts also said athletic training is about more than just the individual athlete. In a community like Harlan, he understands how much an athlete’s availability can mean to teammates, coaches and the community.

“Being in Shelby County and in Harlan, the school is such a big part of our community, and our community is such a big part of our school,” Pitts said. “When I see an athlete return to the field or see an athlete go down, it doesn’t just affect that individual. It affects the team, which then affects the community, which is really what it’s all about, drawing it all together and making it bigger than the athlete and more about what can we do to make a difference.”

Throughout his years working in sports medicine, Pitts has also seen several changes in how athletes are treated and prepared for competition.

He said one of the biggest differences has been the move toward more functional-based training, along with changes in how athletic trainers approach taping and injury prevention.

“A lot of the stuff that I think is different now is that it is functional-based,” Pitts said. “Even our taping is more about how to maintain function as opposed to just lock it down so there’s absolutely no movement. I don’t truly remember the last time I taped an ankle. We use so much with the kinesio tape and those types of things so that we can create function as opposed to shutting that joint down.”

Another major change has been the increased attention given to concussion protocols, especially at the high school level and below.

“Probably the biggest and most obvious change since I started in practice with sports has probably been the concussion protocol stuff,” Pitts said.

Pitts said concussions were understood to be serious injuries when he first started working in sports medicine, but there was not the same level of attention or established procedures that exist today.

“When I first started, everyone knew about concussions and knew concussions could be bad and could be chronic and all of those things, but there wasn’t a spotlight on it,” Pitts said. “But now with the spotlight on there, it’s just an easier conversation to have with coaches, with athletes, with parents and with everybody. You know, here are the steps we have to take, and if we do it the right way, there’s a better chance than not that your child is going to get through this without any residual effects.”

Pitts said the increased focus on athlete safety and the rules surrounding concussions has been one of the biggest improvements he has seen throughout his career.

His involvement with HCHS athletics started after opening his practice in Harlan in 2003. Former HCHS athletic director Mitch Osborn was instrumental in getting Pitts involved with the school.

“When I talked to Mitch Osborn, he ultimately was the one who said, ‘Well, I think our coverage is good, but we’re not in the business of turning down help,’” Pitts said.

Pitts said his goal was to be proactive with student-athletes rather than waiting until an injury occurred. He began visiting the school at least once a week to provide treatment and evaluations for athletes.

“My big thing is that if we can treat kids before they’re hurt, hopefully we can keep them from becoming hurt,” Pitts said. “I’ve been doing that since I started my practice here, and I go up at least one day a week and kids just get in a line and I treat them and evaluate them. That’s available to any student, coach and whoever that’s there and out for sports at the time.”

From there, his involvement continued to grow, eventually including junior high football coverage and additional support at HCHS athletic events.

Pitts has also made it a priority to help athletes during postseason competition. When a Cyclone team reaches postseason play, he has offered to provide treatment at no cost to athletes who come into his office.

“When I started, I let them know that anytime we made it to postseason play and it becomes a one-game season, anybody who comes into my office we will do whatever we can, and we will do that free of charge for them as well,” Pitts said. “Simply because there’s no time to argue about what it’s going to cost or what they need. It’s about let’s get the student back and healthy as can be.”

In addition to treatment and evaluations, Pitts has helped provide resources for athletes during competition. Since 2020, he has supplied energy gels and hydration gels to help athletes maintain their energy levels and reduce cramping. He also provides taping and other supplies athletes need to be ready for competition.

As his grandson prepares to enter high school next fall, Pitts said the opportunity to watch him compete will mean making some adjustments to his usual schedule, particularly on Friday nights and potentially some Monday nights.

“Our grandson is going to be a freshman next year, and so I’m just going to have a conflict in my schedule for Friday nights and maybe Monday night at some point and time, too,” Pitts said. “My life right now will kind of revolve around his schedule to some degree. I’ve been on the sideline and I’ve helped kids for 30 years, and now it’s time to watch mine do what they do, I guess.”

While he is looking forward to that next chapter, Pitts emphasized that he is not stepping away completely from HCHS athletics.

“I’m still going to be involved in any way I can. If I don’t have a conflict on a Friday night, I’ll probably be on the sideline again, and I’ll probably go back to doing junior high games on Thursdays,” Pitts said. “I’m going to continue to go to the school and do what I do up at the school, and until I’m not capable or effective, I’m going to continue to be as involved with Harlan Community Schools as long as I can. It’s one of the greatest things I’ve done in practice.”

After more than two decades of serving Harlan Community athletes, Pitts said the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of student-athletes is something he has never taken for granted.